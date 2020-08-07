Watertown man accused of forcibly raping woman

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 37 year old Watertown man is accused of forcibly raping a woman in his home.
Watertown police charged Richard Devine of 845 Starbuck Avenue with a felony count of first-degree rape.
Police allege Devine had sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent through forcible compulsion.
According to court documents, the woman tried to push Devine away and told him “no.”
The documents also state Devine admitted to a police detective that he forced the woman to have sex with him “out of anger as she attempted to push him away and tell him that she did not want it.”
The alleged rape took place on July 12.
Devine was arrested Wednesday and was arraigned in Watertown City Court, where bail was set at $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.
According to jail officials, Devine was released Friday afternoon to probation supervision under a pre-trial release program.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.