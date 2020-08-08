1000 Islands wine gets national recognition

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Chardonnay, Merlot, Pinot Noir ... there is a taste of wine for everyone! Now, you may need to add a white wine from the North Country to your tasting list.
At Thousands Islands Winery in Alexandria Bay, one of their wines, Wellesley Island White, was rated #6 in the country for white wines to try by Business Insider, a nationally recognized magazine.
The recognition has President of the Thousand Islands Winery, Stephen Conaway, thrilled.
“Business Insider is a very large digital format, multimedia platform for us so it’s huge for us to be in that,” he said.
Alyssa Payne was at the winery Saturday celebrating her 21st birthday. She says, she wasn’t surprised to hear about the rating.
“I’m from like two hours away, so even like all the liquor stores and everything, they have a New York Special, and Thousand Island Wineries are always right there and we can always get it,” she said.
Conaway says the Wellesley Island White is a great summer buy.
“It’s like citrusy, you know, you get some lemon, you get some pineapple, and what’s amazing is that it’s from grapes here in New York. It has no citrus actually in it.”
All of their wines start right here in the vineyard when they pick the grapes right off the vine and Conaway says he is humbled that one of his wines is getting national exposure.
“I mean, we have been doing this for a long time, and I think it’s a lot of credit to our wine production team. We are really doing a great job with some of our wines and like I said, they’re very affordable and it’s just great news for us,” he said.
