Mary R. Woolschlager, 84, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mary R. Woolschlager, 84, of Waters Road, passed away on Saturday morning, August 8, 2020, at her home under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.
Calling hours will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Face masks and social distancing are required. The funeral service will be private for family at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., with Rev. David Herrmann officiating. Burial will be in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Croghan. Contributions in her memory may be made to Lowville American Legion, 5383 Dayan St., Lowville, NY 13367.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 39 years, Elwin; her children, Paula Ann and Kurt Hanno of Tennessee; Frederick Davis of Watertown; Jamie and Scott Whiteman of Florida; Jeffery and Terri Davis of Lowville; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter; nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her daughter, Debra Lee Burke.
Mary was born on March 18, 1936 in Antwerp NY, a daughter of the late Claude B. and Ethel E. Fergusson Wilder. She graduated from Antwerp High School in 1953. A marriage to Paul Davis in 1953 later ended in divorce. On September 4, 1981, she married Elwin J. Woolschlager at the First Presbyterian Church parsonage. Mary worked for Kraft Foods in Lowville for 12 years, retiring in 1985.
She was a life member of Lowville American Legion Post 162 Auxiliary, a life member of Lewis County Memorial Post #6912 Auxiliary, a member of the Daughters of 1812, the Colonial Dames, and a former member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Mary’s ancestors were direct descendants of the Mayflower. She was a member of The Knitters, Red Hatters, and Kraft Golden Girls. Mary enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
A special thank you to Hospice, the Woolschlager family, and Kelly Devendorf for making Mary comfortable. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
