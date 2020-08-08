Mary R. Woolschlager, 84, of Lowville

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Face masks and social distancing are required. The funeral service will be private for family at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., with Rev. David Herrmann officiating. Burial will be in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Croghan. Contributions in her memory may be made to Lowville American Legion, 5383 Dayan St., Lowville, NY 13367.