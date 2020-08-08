North country farmers: Hot weather affects crops

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The weather has remained pretty hot and dry for our first week of August.
At the Carthage Farmer’s Market Friday, one producer has said it’s given him some trouble with his lettuce and tomato crops.
Bruce Johnson of Martin Road North Gardens in Evans Mills said he’s had to irrigate his crops, a costly and time-consuming process, to keep his plants healthy in this heat.
“It’s been about as hot as I’ve seen it for multiple weeks. That’s what’s unusual. It’s not unusual for us to get 90 degree weather, it’s unusual for us to get it for weeks at a time,” said Johnson.
But while the weather hasn’t been the greatest for selling produce, the farmers markets have been.
Johnson says people have been out shopping locally and supporting small businesses at all of the farmers markets he participates in.
