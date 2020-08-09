Cargo ship grounded in the Port of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A cargo ship is grounded just off the Port of Ogdensburg.
According to veteran ship watcher Michael Folsom, the IMKE, a general cargo ship, had trouble making it through the narrow access to the port Saturday afternoon.
Folsom credits the strong current in Ogdensburg to difficult docking for ships. On Twitter he says that no pollution or injuries have been reported, but stern damage is presumed.
The 133 meter ship was reportedly traveling to Ogdensburg from Montreal, Quebec.
The picture above, sent to us by Silver Maureen, shows the ship carrying wind turbine blades.
Folsom tells us a tug has been called from Montreal to assist.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.