Senator Schumer says Trump’s executive orders don’t solve New York’s problems

“Our city, our state, our county governments are hurting, they need help right away. Help, so that they don’t have to lay off teachers, bus drivers, firefighters, healthcare workers, sanitation workers, etc. These executive orders do not come close to solving New York’s problem. And I am urging the president and my Republican colleagues in the Senate to sit down and meet with us. We’ve made an offer to meet them half way,” said Schumer.