Senator Schumer says Trump’s executive orders don’t solve New York’s problems

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Senator Chuck Schumer says the president’s executive orders do not come close to solving New York’s problems.
Speaking in New York City Sunday, Senator Schumer highlighted what he called the ‘glaring deficiencies’ that are cause for serious concern, both to public health and to the New York State economy.
Schumer said that President Trump’s actions Saturday totally leave out money for state and local governments.
Schumer also said the orders totally exclude money for schools to reopen safely, a New York priority.
“Our city, our state, our county governments are hurting, they need help right away. Help, so that they don’t have to lay off teachers, bus drivers, firefighters, healthcare workers, sanitation workers, etc. These executive orders do not come close to solving New York’s problem. And I am urging the president and my Republican colleagues in the Senate to sit down and meet with us. We’ve made an offer to meet them half way,” said Schumer.
Schumer also warned the orders leave out funds for testing, tracing and treatment of COVID-19. But the orders do give unemployed workers an extra $400 a week. States will foot a quarter of that bill.
United States treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin says he is open to resuming negotiating with Democrats.
