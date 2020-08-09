Sunday: Cuomo says COVID-19 numbers “remain low and steady”

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In a briefing Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo gave an update on New York State’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cuomo confirms 515 additional cases in 36 counties on Saturday, that’s 0.78% of those tested Saturday. It’s the lowest one-day percentage reported positive since the pandemic began.
The statewide total now sits at 420,860.
The number of ICU patients has dropped to 131, a new low since March 16th.
Seven COVID-19 deaths in were reported in New York State Saturday. That total climbs to 25,202.
“Our daily numbers remain low and steady, despite increasing infection rates across the country, and even in our region - and we had the lowest one-day positive rate since we started. That’s an incredible achievement, all thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers,” Cuomo said. “New York’s progress shows that a data-driven, phased reopening works. We have followed the data since day one, and now we are an example for the rest of the country to follow. But we must not become complacent: Everyone should continue to wear their masks and socially distance.”
