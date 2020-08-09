Sunday: Cuomo says COVID-19 numbers “remain low and steady”

“Our daily numbers remain low and steady, despite increasing infection rates across the country, and even in our region - and we had the lowest one-day positive rate since we started. That’s an incredible achievement, all thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers,” Cuomo said. “New York’s progress shows that a data-driven, phased reopening works. We have followed the data since day one, and now we are an example for the rest of the country to follow. But we must not become complacent: Everyone should continue to wear their masks and socially distance.”