WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A few rain showers are in the forecast for Monday, but we should remain mostly dry.
Temperatures will be warming up close to 90 by Tuesday before a welcomed cold front moves through. The two big things we will see with this front are a few rain showers and less humidity.
Wednesday temperatures will stay in the lower 80s. Unfortunately, temperatures will start to warm back up on Thursday with highs the rest of the week topping out in the mid to upper 80s. After Wednesday our next chance of rain will come on Sunday with a few showers and thunderstorms possible.
