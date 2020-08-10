4 accused of lying about a burglary

STOCKHOLM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Four St. Lawrence County residents were arrested after they allegedly made up a burglary.
State police say they were called to a home on Buckton Road in the town of Stockholm for a burglary in progress early Thursday morning.
People in the home told police a man had entered the home, damaged property, and, following a struggle, fled through a bedroom window to a wooded area in back.
32-year-old Justin French, 32, of Stockholm, was charged with second degree criminal contempt due to violating a stay-away order of protection by having contact with one of the parties involved. He was arraigned in Morristown town court and sent to St. Lawrence County jail on $2,500 bail or $5,000 bond.
Janice Brothers, 27, of Brasher, was charged with third-degree falsely reporting an incident and first-degree making a false written statement.
Michelle French, 50, of Stockholm, was charged with first-degree making a false written statement.
Frederick Jandreau Jr., 28, of Stockholm, was also charged with first-degree making a false written statement.
Brothers, Michelle French, and Jandreau were released to appear in Stockholm town court at later dates.
