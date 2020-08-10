Basil J. Burnham, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Basil J. Burnham, a long-term resident of Massena, died on Aug. 9, 2020 peacefully at home, with his daughters by his side. He was born on Dec. 21, 1932 in North Lawrence, NY, and was a barber in Massena for over 50 years, served on the police force and also worked at General Motors. He was married to his beloved wife, Joan Annable Burnham, for 58 years; she predeceased him in 2014. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. As per Basil’s wishes there will be no public calling hours. A memorial services will be held Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. with Rev. Mark Reilly presiding at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Those planning to attend services, are asked to please observe social distancing and are required to wear face coverings.
He was also predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Marion Burnham, brothers; Francis and Garth Burnham, and sisters; Eileen Francis, Gloria George and Mary Jane.
He was a graduate of St. Lawrence Central, followed by attendance at SUNY Potsdam, where he was a member of the basketball and baseball teams. From 1955 to 1957, he served his country proudly in the United States Navy aboard aircraft carriers, and was a long-time member of the Elks Lodge, and Amvets Post No. 4.
He was also an avid NY Yankee fan, who loved hunting and fishing and especially enjoyed touring all the North Country back roads. He enjoyed traveling to Naples Florida every winter.
His is survived by his daughters, Susan Burnham (Syracuse), Sandra Burnham (Buffalo), and son John (Mary) Burnham (Florida), and his grandchildren Jack and Nicole Burnham, along with several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his companion, Dorothy McNary of Wappingers Falls, NY.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice of St Lawrence County; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Family and friends are welcome to share online condolence and memories of Basil by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.