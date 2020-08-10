Basil J. Burnham, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Basil J. Burnham, a long-term resident of Massena, died on Aug. 9, 2020 peacefully at home, with his daughters by his side. He was born on Dec. 21, 1932 in North Lawrence, NY, and was a barber in Massena for over 50 years, served on the police force and also worked at General Motors. He was married to his beloved wife, Joan Annable Burnham, for 58 years; she predeceased him in 2014. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. As per Basil’s wishes there will be no public calling hours. A memorial services will be held Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. with Rev. Mark Reilly presiding at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Those planning to attend services, are asked to please observe social distancing and are required to wear face coverings.