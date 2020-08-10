Cloudy, muggy & hot

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be hot and humid this week.
Monday will be very humid with highs in the mid-80s.
There’s a 30 percent chance of an isolated shower in the morning and again in the late afternoon.
It will be even hotter in other areas. Heat advisories have been issued for points to the south and west of the tri-county area. The Syracuse area, for example, will likely hit the 90s.
It will clear overnight, but it’ll stay warm. Lows will be in the 70s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper-80s. There’s only a 20 percent chance of rain.
It will be a little cooler on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low-80s under mostly sunny skies.
It will be in the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
There’s a small chance of rain on Sunday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
(We apologize for the lack of video. We’re experience technical problems.)
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.