Coast Guard & Seaway formulate plans to free ship at Ogdensburg port

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Planning is underway to free a ship that became stuck off the Port of Ogdensburg over the weekend.
Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority interim director Steve Lawrence says the stern of the IMKE appears to have run aground a short distance from the dock after the freighter apparently went outside the channel leading to the dock late Saturday afternoon.
Among the cargo are turbine blades for the Roaring Brook Wind Farm in Lewis County. This is the fourth of seven scheduled turbine blade deliveries for Roaring Brook.
The vessel is not blocking the St. Lawrence Seaway shipping channel, Lawrence said, and if it is moved this week, it shouldn’t interfere with port operations.
Plans to free ship and unload cargo were still in process as of Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard and the Seaway are in charge of the operation.
Lawrence said he can’t recall a ship going aground coming into port in his 20 years with OBPA.
