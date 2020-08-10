Cody James Holland, 25, of Heuvelton

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Cody James Holland. The man. The myth. The legend. Tough guy with a big heart! Friend to most, hater to some. He loved with his whole heart. Cody loved his family, both biological and those he selected to be his family. He loved his black wife-beater t-shirts, his trucks, his motorcycle, his dog, his girl, his guns, huntin’ and fishin’ with his friends and family. Not necessarily in that order. He loved steak, chew and beer. Again, not in that order! He loved Sour Patch Kids, Swedish Fish, Shania Twain (“You Make Me Feel Like a Woman”, we hope she did at least once!). He loved his middle finger and showing his butt to the world!