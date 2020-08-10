Cody James Holland, 25, of Heuvelton

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Cody James Holland. The man. The myth. The legend. Tough guy with a big heart! Friend to most, hater to some. He loved with his whole heart. Cody loved his family, both biological and those he selected to be his family. He loved his black wife-beater t-shirts, his trucks, his motorcycle, his dog, his girl, his guns, huntin’ and fishin’ with his friends and family. Not necessarily in that order. He loved steak, chew and beer. Again, not in that order! He loved Sour Patch Kids, Swedish Fish, Shania Twain (“You Make Me Feel Like a Woman”, we hope she did at least once!). He loved his middle finger and showing his butt to the world!
A funeral service for Cody will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00AM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the funeral home.
In his younger days, he was pretty sure he was a gangsta! Gold chains, hat on sideways and pants down to his ankles. Some things don’t change. He grew up, but still loved inappropriate t-shirts, ball caps, and big belt buckles.
Cody attended (sometimes) Heuvelton Central School where he was a standout athlete and scholar. He loved his teammates (soccer, basketball, and baseball). When asked about future endeavors, Cody’s response was, “I’m gonna be a porn star!” However, he did get a degree from Paul Smith’s and became a NYS Corrections Officer. Prior to becoming a NYS Corrections Officer, he worked at Bradley’s Service Station for many years where he made lifelong friends.
Cody played hard and lived life like he wanted. His favorite saying was “You don’t tell me what to do, I do what I want!”
Cody is survived by the love of his life Alexis Sawyer; his mother and rock, Colleen Lynch and his father Gary Holland, Jr.; his brothers Garrett and Ryan Holland; grandparents Gary and Judy Holland, Mary Lynch, and Bill and Kathy Lynch. Cody had many loving aunts and uncles, Peter Lynch, Jennifer Dashnaw, Katie Lynch, Brendan Lynch, Andrew Lynch, Elizabeth and Dustin Anderson, Wayne and Beth Holland, Jim Holland, Trisha and Mike Culligan, and Alisha and Rob Mullarney; many loving cousins and one nephew; and Mike and Julie Smithers whom he loved like his own parents. Cody is also leaving behind many lifelong friends whom he loved fiercely!
Cody James left us on August 8, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained from being a dumb ass. He drank, drove, and didn’t wear his seat belt! Please, don’t be a dumb ass!
Please come to the calling hours dressed how you are most comfortable. This is how Cody would want it.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a scholarship in Cody’s name at the St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union, 333 State St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.