Edward E. Laubscher, 89, of Beaver Falls

Ed was born November 28, 1930 in Auburn, NY, a son of the late Howard and Clara Corp Laubscher. He attended Solvay High School. He joined the Army and served stateside during the Korean War. On August 8, 1953 he married Sharlene M. Keller at Amboy Presbyterian Church with Rev. Evan E. Evans, officiating. Ed worked for Crucible Steel, Marble Farms Dairy, in Syracuse, where he delivered milk and served as route manager before he purchased the dairy. After selling the dairy in 1989, together with his wife, the couple moved to Long Pond. Mrs. Laubscher passed away on April 5, 2018.