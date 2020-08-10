Firearm found in carry-on at Watertown airport

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Watertown International Airport caught a North Carolina man with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag.
The weapon, a 9-mm handgun, was loaded with seven bullets when officers spotted it in the x-ray machine at the airport’s security checkpoint Sunday.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were called in and the man told authorities he thought his son had the gun and had no idea it was in his luggage.
The incident delayed other passengers from boarding their plane.
The TSA says 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country in 2019.
Details on how to properly travel with a firearm are posted on the TSA’s website.
