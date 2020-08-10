Governor says 8 area school districts failed to submit plans for in-person learning

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - According to Governor Cuomo, 8 school districts in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties have failed to submit plans to the state for in-person learning.
The districts include Carthage, Lyme, Canton, Hammond, Heuvelton, Lisbon, Massena, Potsdam.
Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Stephen Todd told 7 News the governor's report catches him, and the districts, off guard and wonders if there's a glitch in the state's system.
Todd said he's confident Carthage and Lyme submitted their plans on time, because people can go to each district's website and see the plans for themselves.
To be diligent, he's asking both districts to resubmit their plans to the state online.
Todd added he's certain these schools are ready to reopen.
7 News has reached out to all St. Lawrence County schools for comment. We'll update this story when we get more information.
Cuomo said 107 districts around the state, including the ones in Jefferson and Lewis counties, failed to submit their plans.
A new deadline for districts to submit their plans has been set for this Friday. If they fail to meet that deadline, the schools will be unable to provide in-person learning this year, the governor said.
Meanwhile, the state continues to review plans based on set criteria.
Districts that are found to be out of compliance will get a letter from the state Department of Health Monday and a follow-up call naming the sections of their plans that are deficient, in which case they will have until Friday to amend their plan.
