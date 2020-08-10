Graveside Services: Wynn G. Burkard, 71, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wynn G. Burkard, 71, of Watertown passed away April 19, 2020 at Samaritan Keep Home.
Wynn was born in Watertown on May 9, 1948, son of Stephen and Jane Walrath Burkard. He graduated from Watertown High School and Jefferson Community College. He then entered the US Army on August 29, 1967. Wynn served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged on June 2, 1977. Two marriages ended in divorce.
He enjoyed being a self employed handyman. Wynn was a World War II buff, a Beatles fan, and enjoyed tinkering.
He is survived by his three children, George and Paul Burkard, both of Canada, and Nancy (James) Nocito, New Paltz; four siblings, Gary (Tracy) Burkard, Long Beach, CA, Kathie M. (James) Strader and Christine J. (Donald) Dear, all of Watertown, and Linda J. Burkard, Minnetonka, MN; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with his parents, Wynn was predeceased by brother Robert B. Burkard, and sister Nancy Burkard.
A graveside service was held in Brookside Cemetery. There were no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
