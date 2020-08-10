Hazel B. Seery, 83, of Philadelphia

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Joseph; a son and daughter-in-law, John and Rebecca Seery, Dexter, NY; two granddaughters, Angel Seery, Hawaii and Cheyenne Seery, Dexter, NY; two sisters, Yvonne Matice, Gouverneur, NY and Mary Hyde, PA; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Robert and Kay Manson, Gouverneur, NY and Arnold and Donna Conklin, Edwards, NY; many nieces, nephews and cousins.