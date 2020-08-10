Lab makes mistake in 5 Jefferson County COVID tests, St. Lawrence County sees no new cases Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Five positive COVID-19 tests recently reported in Jefferson County turned out to be a mistake.
Officials said there was an error at a laboratory.
As for new coronavirus cases as of Monday, the county reported 1 new case.
The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to date now stands at 213.
There are no hospitalizations, 16 are in mandatory isolation, 54 are in mandatory quarantine and another 655 are in precautionary quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has performed 13,947 tests.
Meanwhile, St. Lawrence County reported no new cases Monday; the total number of cases the pandemic began remains at 260.
Two cases are described as active.
There are no hospitalizations and 254 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 30,380 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
