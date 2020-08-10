Leo M. Archer, 88, of Carthage

Leo was born on January 31, 1932 in Lowville, the son of the late Leo F. and M. Illma (Piddock) Archer. He was a graduate of West Carthage High School and attended St. Bonaventure University. He served for over 8 years with the U. S. Air Force, 3 of those years during the Korean Conflict. He married the former Helen M. Schreck on November 27, 1954 at St. James Church, Carthage. Leo began his long career for the Watertown Savings Bank on May 7, 1956. He became the Vice President-Treasurer on December 9, 1971 and was elected to the Board of Trustees on November 10, 1976, serving until his 75th birthday. He retired on December 19, 2002. His wife, Helen and daughter, Sally were tragically killed in an automobile accident on January 18, 1984.