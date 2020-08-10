Lewis County reports seven new cases of COVID-19

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The number of COVID-19 cases in Lewis County has jumped by seven, according to a statement from the Lewis County Public Health Agency Monday.
The seven additional cases are in isolation at home and contact tracing is underway.
A Lewis County official said there is no one common event or factor tying the seven cases together. The seven cases is a cumulative total from the weekend and Monday.
The total number of COVID cases in the county since the pandemic began is now 55. One case was removed from the list because of a “lab reporting error,” according to the statement.
There are nine active cases in the county.
In all, Lewis County has tested 3,732 people, about 15 percent of the county’s population.
