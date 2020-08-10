Man accused of choking & kicking victim

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of choking someone during a domestic dispute.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 29 year old Zachary Lynch allegedly applied pressure to the victim’s throat with his hands and kicked her several times.
Deputies say it happened while an order of protection was in place.
Lynch was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment, and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was arraigned in Watertown town court and released on his own recognizance.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.