‘Operation Drop’ drug raids continue, authorities say

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A massive drug sweep in May apparently wasn’t the end of what law enforcement officials called “Operation Drop.”
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office announced that a second police action related to Operation Drop was happening Monday morning.
A news conference to talk about the operation is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Canton.
Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe and District Attorney Gary Pasqua will be joined at the news conference by local, state, and federal law enforcement partners.
Eighteen suspected drug dealers were rounded up in the May 6 drug sweep that involved over 200 law enforcement officers and two helicopters.
Heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine seized in the May raids had a combined street value of $400,000, police said at the time.
Of the people arrested in May, eight were from St. Lawrence County, one was from Jefferson County, and the rest were from Jersey City, New Jersey.
Officials said the drug ring, affiliated with the notorious Bloods street gang, trafficked drugs between Jersey City and St. Lawrence County.
