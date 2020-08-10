Richard Adderley, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - My name was Richard Adderley and I wrote this obituary. I was born to Frederick Adderley and Edathy Keen. I graduated from Watertown High School to work many years for local construction companies to make them rich and me broken. I am survived by my better half of 24 years “my old lady” Nancy Brown. My siblings; Constance Davis, Patricia Macrae (Sisters), Thomas, James, John and William Adderley (Brothers). Step siblings Michelle Snyder and Robert Freeman. My kids Nikki Adderley “You will always be in my heart.” Kristy Brown “My favorite nurse.” Chelle (Matt) Tigner “I still have my shiny Lincoln.” Amanda (Barry) Fairbanks “Quit looking at me.” Travis (Danielle) White “I’m so proud of your accomplishments with the Fire Department” and Shana Shanahan. My grandkids Wynter, Liliana, McKenzie, Daisy and her flippers, Paytyn and her giggle, Kearson, Bentley, Dr. Storm, Cody, Jackson and Addy