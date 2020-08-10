Richard Adderley, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - My name was Richard Adderley and I wrote this obituary. I was born to Frederick Adderley and Edathy Keen. I graduated from Watertown High School to work many years for local construction companies to make them rich and me broken. I am survived by my better half of 24 years “my old lady” Nancy Brown. My siblings; Constance Davis, Patricia Macrae (Sisters), Thomas, James, John and William Adderley (Brothers). Step siblings Michelle Snyder and Robert Freeman. My kids Nikki Adderley “You will always be in my heart.” Kristy Brown “My favorite nurse.” Chelle (Matt) Tigner “I still have my shiny Lincoln.” Amanda (Barry) Fairbanks “Quit looking at me.” Travis (Danielle) White “I’m so proud of your accomplishments with the Fire Department” and Shana Shanahan. My grandkids Wynter, Liliana, McKenzie, Daisy and her flippers, Paytyn and her giggle, Kearson, Bentley, Dr. Storm, Cody, Jackson and Addy
Also my stepmother Suzanne Adderley and my nephew Tyler Snyder. I was pre deceased by both sets of grandparents, my parents, my brother Charles Adderely who died at birth and Stubert my cat "Had enough, thanks." To those I had to leave behind I leave you not only each other but my love of music, for being outdoors and local racing. Keep on keeping on.
If you want to stop by and say “see ya later” then come visit me and my family at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home on Saturday, August 15th at 11 a.m. for a good time!!
To drop a line or just to say hello to my family go to www.hartandbrucefh.com
