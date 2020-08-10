State AG completes investigation into alleged ‘slave auction’ incident

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The state attorney general’s office appears satisfied with the steps the Watertown City School District took following a mock “slave auction” incident last year.
In a letter, the AG’s office said it’s completed its investigation into the district’s actions following the event. “Since our office commenced this investigation, the District has taken steps to ensure that an incident of this nature does not recur,” a statement said.
“We are heartened to announce that the New York State Attorney General’s Office has approved many of the steps that the school district has already taken on its own initiative, many of which were already in place before the incident occurred,” district Superintendent Patti LaBarr said in a separate statement.
The AG’s office outlined several steps for the district, including naming a diversity officer and updating its code of conduct.
The investigation began, state officials said, after a fourth-grade teacher set up a mock auction involving two African American students to teach her class about slavery. The alleged incident happened in May 2019.
The district put the teacher on administrative leave. The teacher didn’t return to the classroom and has since resigned.
The district then reported the teacher to the state Education Department’s licensing authority.
