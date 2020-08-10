Your Turn: feedback on schools reopening, gyms staying closed & SMC computers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - All schools in New York have the go-ahead to reopen. Students have been learning from home since March due to the pandemic:
I’m happy for the children and parents who want this to happen.
Nancy Frank
Now let the chaos begin.
Charles Gibbs
My kids are NOT going to school!
Kristen Deion
Governor Cuomo says gyms are staying closed for now to prevent the spread of COVID-19. State officials say they’re looking at ways to minimize the risk:
Good for the governor not opening the gyms. Human nature says that people won’t clean up after themselves. You can see that before Covid - it won’t change now!
Lin Fields
People like myself have mental health issues and my only outlet is the gym. I have severe PTSD.
Paul Gaff
Two weeks after an attack forced Samaritan Medical Center to shut down its computers, the hospital has been able to bring some computers back online:
Thank goodness!
Eric Kerr
What a terrible thing to happen, and of all times during this pandemic! I hope SMC can get back on track soon.
Vicki Ray Kuan
