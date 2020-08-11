Charles “Charlie” N. Butler, 86, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Charles “Charlie” N. Butler, age 86, of Gouverneur, passed away on August 11, 2020 at RiverLedge Health Care and Rehabilitation in Ogdensburg.
There will be no service. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Charlie was born on March 24, 1934 in Potsdam to the late Robert and Dorothy (McCready) Butler. He married Beatrice “Bea” A. Hooper on October 14, 1967 at the Gouverneur United Methodist Church with Rev. Stanley Brown officiating.
Mr. Butler had worked on his parents’ farm and farmed for other people before working for the Gouverneur Co-Op as a laborer and truck driver. He was quite a jokester who loved socializing with his friends. He and Bea were square dancers and Charlie enjoyed listening to country music, playing cards, word searches, hunting, playing shuffleboard, and collecting solar dancers.
He is survived by his wife, Beatrice, his son, Scott L. Butler of Fullerville, his daughter, Diane M. Butler of Winsted, CT, granddaughter, Kensey Marie Harrington, brother, James Butler and his companion, Rosemary Allen of Edwards and sister, Nancy Huling and her companion, Cecil Wells of Heuvelton. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Charlie is predeceased by his parents and a sister, Mildred Fifield.
Donations in memory of Charlie may be made to the Office for the Aging, Meals on Wheels program, Human Service Center, 80 State Highway 310 Suite 7, Canton, New York 13617 or the RiverLedge Health Care and Rehabilitation, 8101 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
