CPS , Sadly Cancels Rest of Season for 2020

We are sorry to have to cancel these performances, but due to the uncertainty surrounding the next few months, we feel that this is the best decision. While it is an industry moto that “the show must go on,” we are unwilling to risk the health and safety of our community or any of those involved in the presentation of these concerts. Rest assured that significant efforts will be made to rebook these artists in the future, as well as artists of similar prominence and popularity. Our dedication to the community has only strengthened during this difficult time.
If you have tickets and would like a full refund, including processing fees, please respond to our survey below. This survey is a necessary step within the refund process and your response is required.
Please consider supporting CPS during a very challenging time within our industry by applying all or a portion of your refund as a donation. Canceling a performance does not free us from all of the expenses. While we, of course, are not obligated to pay the artist fees, several expenses have already been incurred. These include project costs such as ticketing software contracts, credit card processing fees and ticket stock. They account for approximately 15% of the total cost to present a concert. Whatever amount that you may be able to provide is appreciated very much. Thank you for considering. Your interest and support for our performances is what continues to motivate us through this difficult time and into the future. We send our most heartfelt best wishes for your health and safety, as well as that of your family and friends.
If you have other questions or concerns, email us at cps@cpspotsdam.org. Our staff continues to work remotely, so we will reply to all inquiries.
Sincerely,
Jason, Vanessa & Meghan Community Performance Series Team