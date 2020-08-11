CPS , Sadly Cancels Rest of Season for 2020

Please consider supporting CPS during a very challenging time within our industry by applying all or a portion of your refund as a donation. Canceling a performance does not free us from all of the expenses. While we, of course, are not obligated to pay the artist fees, several expenses have already been incurred. These include project costs such as ticketing software contracts, credit card processing fees and ticket stock. They account for approximately 15% of the total cost to present a concert. Whatever amount that you may be able to provide is appreciated very much. Thank you for considering. Your interest and support for our performances is what continues to motivate us through this difficult time and into the future. We send our most heartfelt best wishes for your health and safety, as well as that of your family and friends.