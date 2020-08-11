Heat advisory for some

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some places in the north country could reach a muggy 90 degrees Tuesday and it could feel as if it’s in the mid- to upper 90s.
There’s a heat advisory for Jefferson County and northwestern St. Lawrence from noon to 7 p.m.
All the heat and humidity mean there’s a risk of showers and thunderstorm late in the afternoon.
Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.
Wednesday will be a little cooler, with sunny skies and highs around 83.
It will be sunny and in the mid-80s on Thursday and Friday.
It will be mostly sunny and 85 on Saturday.
There’s a chance of rain Sunday and Monday. Highs will be around 80 both days.
