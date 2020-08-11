Henry Henderson, 85, of Watertown

Henry worked for many years at the Parker farm which he enjoyed. While attending college he was a cleaner, night watchman and Jack of all trades. He was a great public speaker and used this talent wherever needed. He was a devout Red Sox fan. He had one brother, Howard, who lives in Ohio. He loved his motorbike riding with friends when still in high school. He was a class officer in high school and served as judge on student court. He also was an officer in college.