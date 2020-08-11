Heuvelton man killed in roll-over crash

TOWN Of MONTAGUE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Heuvelton man died after his pick-up truck sped off Sears Pond Road in the Town of Montague, state police said Tuesday.
The crash, which happened Saturday night at about 10 pm, claimed the life of Cody J. Holland, 25.
Police said Holland was driving his truck “when he lost control due to an unsafe speed. "
Police said the pick-up left the road, hit several trees and rolled onto the driver’s side.
A passenger, 22-year-old Braeden M. Fargo, from Ogdensburg was treated at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown for minor injuries and released.
Police said their investigation is continuing.
Read Cody Holland’s obituary here.
