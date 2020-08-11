Hospice declares ‘Stronger Together’ Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hospice of Jefferson County has declared August 21 as “Jefferson County: Stronger Together” Day.
Hospice’s Kathy Arendt talked about the organization’s ongoing apparel fundraiser. You can watch her 7 News This Morning interview in the video.
Hospice is encouraging people to buy their “Jefferson County: Stronger Together” apparel, post pictures to Facebook of themselves wearing it, and tagging Hospice.
You can buy apparel at jeffersonhospice.org, at State Street Market in Watertown, or at Hospice on outer Gotham Street in Watertown.
