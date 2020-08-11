Kingsley H. “King” Irwin, of Henderson Harbor

After their marriage, they moved to Rochester, where he worked for Xerox and Bernzomatic . His true passion, however, was working with his hands and he was fortunate to apprentice with 2 Italian woodworking Craftsmen, " Frankie and Pete” , where he perfected his craft. In 1974, they moved back to Adams Center and bought “Buds Place” , then opened “The Tavern”, which became a favorite spot for many many people in the 1970′s and 80s. King loved to entertain the patrons with his many true stories, limericks, and poems and never-ending tales of fond memories of days past.