Lewis County reports 56th COVID case

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County Public Health reported one additional case of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the county’s total since the pandemic began to 56.
The additional case “is in isolation at home,” Public Health said in a statement.
The county now has 10 active cases, with all 10 people in isolation, and another 113 people under quarantine.
So far, Lewis County has tested 3,761 people, which is about 14 percent of the county’s population.
As always, Public Health “encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing, washing your hand and use of a cloth face covering in public areas where social distancing is not possible.”
In Lewis County, for additional information on COVID-19, visit lewiscountypublichealth.com or call (315) 376-5453.
If you are showing symptoms of COVID 19 call the Lewis County Health System’s Call First Clinic at 315-376-5473.
