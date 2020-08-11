Man accused of stealing 2 vehicles back to back

LYME, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Franklin County man is accused of stealing two vehicles in the town of Lyme within a few minutes of each other.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 29 year old Shane Lauzon of Constable allegedly stole a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer from a home on County Route 179 around 11 p.m. Monday night.
At 11:18 p.m., deputies say, he stole a 2004 Ford pickup from a residence on the same road.
Deputies say he resisted arrest when they pulled him over about 10 minutes later.
His arrest report lists him as being intoxicated.
Lauzon was charged with two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, and one count each of resisting arrest and second-degree harassment.
He was arraigned in Brownville town court and jailed without bail.
