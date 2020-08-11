Maria Horeth, 96, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Maria Horeth, 96, passed away peacefully August 11, 2020 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing where she had been a resident.
Born on September 27, 1923 in Gross Schogen, Transylvania, Romania, daughter of Johann and Maria Horeth Thot, she graduated from a Lutheran high school in Gross Schogen. Following school she moved to Austria in the fall of 1943 where she worked as a farmhand on a farm. Maria then went to nurses training and received her practical nursing certificate.
She married Mathias Horeth on January 18, 1947, at the Lutheran Church in Steyr, Austria. The couple lived in Wolfern, Austria and worked on an estate in Losensteinleiten for three years. They moved to the United States in 1950 and lived at Black River, where Mr. Horeth worked on the Dorr farm for two years. They lived in Watertown from 1953 to 1955 during which time she worked at Hardy’s Restaurant on Burrville Road. The couple then purchased a farm on County Rt. 37 in Carthage, which they owned and operated from 1956 up until 1995. After selling their farm in 1995 they moved to Lakeland, FL returning to Carthage in 1998.
Mr. Horeth worked for St. Regis Paper Co. from 1952 until his retirement in 1987from Champion International Paper Co. He passed June 6, 2005.
Maria was a former leader of the girls club in Gross Schogen and member of Concordia Lutheran Church. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing and gardening.
Among her survivors are a son and daughter in law, Mathias G. and Barbara Horeth, Ravenna, Ohio, two sisters, Christina Schneider, Youngstown, OH and Rosina Allen, Watertown, a sister in law, Patricia Thot, Clayton, five grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and her beloved husband she was predeceased by a daughter and son in law, Maria T. and Jefferson Harpole, two brothers, Johann Thot, who went missing in action during WWII, Martin Thot, and a granddaughter Carrie Krone.
Calling hours will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, August 13th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin Thursday, 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in N. Watertown Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church 818 Arsenal St., Watertown, NY 13601.
