Maria Horeth, 96, of Carthage

She married Mathias Horeth on January 18, 1947, at the Lutheran Church in Steyr, Austria. The couple lived in Wolfern, Austria and worked on an estate in Losensteinleiten for three years. They moved to the United States in 1950 and lived at Black River, where Mr. Horeth worked on the Dorr farm for two years. They lived in Watertown from 1953 to 1955 during which time she worked at Hardy’s Restaurant on Burrville Road. The couple then purchased a farm on County Rt. 37 in Carthage, which they owned and operated from 1956 up until 1995. After selling their farm in 1995 they moved to Lakeland, FL returning to Carthage in 1998.