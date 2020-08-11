Marjorie I. Bean, 96, of Ogdensburg

Marjorie is survived by her three sons, Frederick Bean and his wife, Sue, of Ogdensburg, NY, Randy Bean and his wife, Valerie, of Tupper Lake, NY and Ricky Bean and his wife, Vicki, of Ogdensburg; two daughters, Marjorie Blount and her husband, James, of Georgia and Diane Bean and her fiancé, Mike Reynolds, of Ogdensburg, NY. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Lisa Roy and her husband, Bill of Chesapeake, VA and great grandsons, Jackson and Greyson Roy, her granddaughter, Lindy Powers and her husband, Aaron, of Seneca Falls, NY and great grandsons, Kyan and Liam, granddaughter, Shellie Tyrell and her husband, Jason, of Georgia, grandson, Chris Blount and his wife, Stacy, of Georgia and great granddaughter, Sierra, grandson, Kevin Bean and great granddaughters, Abigail and Valerie of Tupper Lake, NY, grandson, Mathew Bean and his wife, Monica, and great grandsons Kane and Remington and great granddaughters, Nevaeh and Rylee of Tupper Lake, NY, grandson, Trevor Bean and his wife, Sondra, of Boston, MA and grandson, Michael Bean and fiancé, Natalee Hooper, and great granddaughter, Alivia, of Ogdensburg, NY.