Marjorie I. Bean, 96, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Private funeral services for family and immediate friends of Marjorie I. Bean, age 96, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 9:00AM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg with Rev. Tom Nichols officiating. Burial will be in Ogdensburgh Cemetery. There will be no calling hours per the family’s request. Mrs. Bean passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Riverledge Nursing Home.
Marjorie is survived by her three sons, Frederick Bean and his wife, Sue, of Ogdensburg, NY, Randy Bean and his wife, Valerie, of Tupper Lake, NY and Ricky Bean and his wife, Vicki, of Ogdensburg; two daughters, Marjorie Blount and her husband, James, of Georgia and Diane Bean and her fiancé, Mike Reynolds, of Ogdensburg, NY. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Lisa Roy and her husband, Bill of Chesapeake, VA and great grandsons, Jackson and Greyson Roy, her granddaughter, Lindy Powers and her husband, Aaron, of Seneca Falls, NY and great grandsons, Kyan and Liam, granddaughter, Shellie Tyrell and her husband, Jason, of Georgia, grandson, Chris Blount and his wife, Stacy, of Georgia and great granddaughter, Sierra, grandson, Kevin Bean and great granddaughters, Abigail and Valerie of Tupper Lake, NY, grandson, Mathew Bean and his wife, Monica, and great grandsons Kane and Remington and great granddaughters, Nevaeh and Rylee of Tupper Lake, NY, grandson, Trevor Bean and his wife, Sondra, of Boston, MA and grandson, Michael Bean and fiancé, Natalee Hooper, and great granddaughter, Alivia, of Ogdensburg, NY.
She is predeceased by her siblings, Herbert Thurston, Catherine Woods and Harry J. Thurston.
Marjorie was born on May 21, 1924, in Hermon, NY, the daughter of Howard Wesley and Ena May (Woodward) Thurston. She attended local schools. Marjorie married Frederick P. Bean on March 18, 1946 at the First Congregational Church in Ogdensburg. He predeceased her on February 17, 1977. Marjorie was employed by Ogdensburg Free Academy as a cafeteria aide where all the kids loved her, she also worked at several hotels.
Marjorie enjoyed going to the casino, spending time with her family and sitting on her front porch. She also volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
