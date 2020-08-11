North country bakes in August heat

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - You don’t need us to tell you - it’s hot today.
How hot?
It was 88 at noon in Watertown, on its way to a high of 90. And remember, the official temperature reading we get comes from the airport, west of the city, in wide open space and closer to Lake Ontario.
In short, it’s probably hotter than that.
There is a heat advisory for Jefferson County until 7 tonight. That means hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to produce “feels like” temperatures in the mid-90s. And there’s a chance of thunderstorms.
It’s the same story up north, with a heat advisory for St. Lawrence County until 7 PM. The noon temperature in Massena was 86.
Lewis County is not under a heat advisory, but its temperature too is hitting 90.
The good news - such as it is - is that tomorrow, Wednesday, should be a little cooler: think highs in the low 80s.
