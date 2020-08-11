2 states & Virgin Islands added to NY’s quarantine list

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two more states and a U.S. territory meet the criteria for people to quarantine for two weeks if they come from those areas to New York.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that Hawaii, South Dakota, and the Virgin Islands have been added to the list of quarantine states.
Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio, and Rhode Island have been removed.
That makes a total of 31 states and two territories.
New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey are requiring people to quarantine for 14 days if they come from places with high coronavirus infection rates.
Here’s the full list: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Virgin Islands, Wisconsin.
The governor also announced that six people in New York died from COVID-19 on Monday. Only two died from the disease on Sunday.
There were 540 people hospitalized for the illness Monday. The number of people in intensive care, 120, and the 60 on ventilators were both the lowest since mid-March.
Of the 77,000 tests reported Monday, .86 percent were positive. The north country’s rate was .4 percent.
