Tomorrow’s Health; smoking risks, predicting diabetes & ATV dangers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A new study finds heavy smokers face skyrocketing health risks.
A team of international researchers defines heavy smoking as 20 or more cigarettes a day and says it's linked to 28-separate conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular disease, as well as cancer.
The study says the risk increases with each cigarette smoked per day.
Predicting diabetes in infants
Doctors are a step closer to a new and improved test for newborns to predict type one diabetes.
By studying thousands of children at high risk, researchers developed a method of combining multiple factors, including genetics, family history, and biological markers.
They say the approach can better predict a child's risk and avoid life threatening complications.
ATV dangers
A new study looks at the dangers of all-terrain vehicles.
Nationwide Children's Hospital tracked ATV-related head and neck injuries and found nearly 280,000 children were treated in emergency rooms over a 25-year period.
That’s an average of 31 children each day.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.