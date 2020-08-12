AC unit catches fire at Kraft Heinz

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A malfunctioning air conditioning unit sparked a blaze at the Kraft Heinz plant in Lowville Wednesday morning.
The call of a reported fire on the roof came in around 6 a.m.
First responders arrived to see heavy smoke coming from the roof and an air conditioning unit on fire.
Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the AC unit with some smoke damage to a room inside the building.
Lowville Fire Chief Joe Austin says Kraft did exactly what needed to be done and evacuated the building safely before fire crews arrived, allowing responders to focus on the fire.
“It’s a local facility and it’s nice when we have a good outcome like this,” he said, “because both Kraft and the fire department have always had a good relationship in the past and this just helps us strengthen it.”
Fire teams from Castorland, Martinsburg and Boonville assisted.
No one was injured.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.