Antwerp woman gets 22 years in prison for sexually abusing toddler

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 26 year old Antwerp woman is going to prison for her part in the sexual exploitation and abuse of a 2 year old child.
Amber Decker was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 22 years behind bars.
In June 2019, Decker pleaded guilty to all counts of a seven-count indictment.
Decker admitted that she, together with her husband, Logan Decker, conspired to and sexually exploited the child for the purpose of producing images and videos of the abuse.
Decker admitted that on several occasions in July and August of 2018, while she was living in Jefferson County, and her husband was located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, she videotaped her sexual abuse of the 2 year old and uploaded the video files to a cloud storage account for her husband to view.
The judge also imposed a term of supervised release of 20 years to follow Decker’s term of incarceration, at which time she will also be required to register as a sex offender.
Logan Decker pleaded guilty to the same offenses and is scheduled for sentencing on September 23.
