Daycare dilemma: what do parents do when children have to learn remotely?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a daycare dilemma. Instead of being in school full-time this fall, students will spend some days learning from home. What do parents do if they work? Now, there’s a call to act and if you ever thought of opening up a child care business, now is the time.
The hybrid model has become standard for many school districts where kids will learn in school and remotely at home. But what if the child is at home and parent is at work?
"It's long been ignored that public schools fill a childcare need for a lot of parents," said Cathy Brodeur, director, Jefferson-Lewis Childcare Project.
COVID restrictions are limiting the amount of children daycare centers can enroll. The Community Action Planning Council is encouraging people to start their own child care programs.
“It is a small business. It’s a serious thing. It’s not like, ‘Oh just drop your kids off here.’ It’s a business, but it’s a business that you have a lot of control over and it’s something that’s really important for our community,” said Brodeur.
CAPC will help people with resources and guidance.
But if DIY isn't your thing, the Y has a solution.
The need for child care is causing the Watertown Family YMCA to extend its programs, adding a full-day child care and learning center model as well as its traditional before and after school care.
The extended day care will be available for all kids in kindergarten through sixth grade. It'll be first come, first serve.
"We're looking at all day care, available so parents have care available so parents have care so they can work on the days their kids won't be in school because of the hybrid model," said Denise Young, Watertown Family YMCA CEO.
And while your kids are taken care of, they'll also be taught with the help of a few volunteers.
"We are partnering with the teaching colleges so we can have student teachers in our classrooms helping and facilitating the learning for the children while they're in our care," said Young.
She says the day care will start on September 8.
