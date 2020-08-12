Donna J. Martin, 86, of Lisbon

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Donna J. Martin, age 86 of Lisbon will be held on Friday (August 14, 2020) at 3:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park.
Calling hours will be held also on Friday from 12:00pm until the time of the funeral. Mrs. Martin passed away on Wednesday (Aug 12, 2020) at the Riverledge Healthcare Facility surrounded by her family.
Surviving is her son Myron Martin & his companion Shirley Nassoiy of Oswego; adopted son Todd Miller of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Michael Martin & his wife Denise Brown-Martin of Canastota, NY, Matt Martin & his wife Jessica of Illinois, Paul Martin of North Carolina and Dennis Martin of Pierce field, NY; along with several grandchildren and many nieces, nephews & cousins.
She was predeceased by her son Paul Martin in 1986 and her husband Lester in 2015.
Donna was born on June 28, 1934 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of the late Ivan & Opal (Scott) Putney. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and continued her education at Mater Dei College and Plattsburgh State where she earned a Master’s Degree in Social Work. She later married Lester R. Martin on September 1, 1953.
During her career she worked at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center as a social worker until her retirement in 1993. Donna was an active volunteer with the Waddington, Ogdensburg & Lisbon Rescue Squads, and was also a home healthcare worker for private families and Hospice.
Donna was a member of the Eastern Stars, the Waddington United Methodist Church, Daughters of the Nile and a local crafting group for many years. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, collecting antique glass, shopping, running the roads with friends, walking her dog and spending time with her family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence County SPCA, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or Caregivers Home Care, 19 Hodskin St #4, Canton, NY 13617. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
