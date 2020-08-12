Dorothea M. Stanley, 64 of Croghan

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dorothea M. Stanley, 64 of Convent Street, died early Tuesday morning, August 11, 2020 at her home.
Dorothea was born on June 1, 1956 in Lowville the daughter of the late Jerome and Ruth May (Oviatt) Stanley. She was a graduate of South Lewis Central School. When she was younger she worked for the amusement carnival at the Lewis County Fair.
Dorothea enjoyed animals, doing puzzles, garage sales, wind chimes, and spending time with her family, but she loved her grandkids dearly and they were her life.
She is survived by her fiancé Ralph F. Marilley, her two children, Jamie P. (Brenda) Stanley and Melissa A. (Dale) Holton; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren; her five brothers, Steven M., Louis W., Kenneth M., Terry L., Arthur J. Stanley, and her seven sisters, Carolyn Graves, Ruth Schoff, Sharon Davis, Robin Jantzi, Lillian Fazekas, Tammy Stowell, and Kim Moran, her nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her three brothers, James Arthur, Jerome II, and Thomas B. Stanley, and her sister, Diane Cox.
A graveside service will be on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Wildwood Cemetery, Lyons Falls with Pastor Wayne Arnold officiating. Calling hours will be on Thursday, August 13th from 5 to 7:00 P.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home. A mask is required to attend both services and follow social distancing guidelines.
Donations may be made to Jamie and Melissa to help with funeral expenses. www.sundquistfh.com
