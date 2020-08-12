Food giveaways in Canton & Sandy Creek Thursday

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thousands of gallons of milk and tons of food will be given out at drive-through events in two area communities on Thursday.
The giveaways start at 11 a.m. in parking lot 6 at SUNY Canton and at noon at the Oswego County Fairgrounds in Sandy Creek.
Each site will give away 2,000 gallons of milk and more than 21,000 pounds of food. There will be 495 boxes of produce, 360 boxes of meat, and 225 boxes of dairy, each containing 20 pounds of products.
Each vehicle will receive two gallons of milk and one of each of the boxes while supplies last.
All people have to do is drive up and pop their trunks and volunteers will load the food for them.
