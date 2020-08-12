Hot & humid, but not as oppressive

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With temperatures in the 60s, Wednesday was off to a refreshing start.
It will be hot and humid, but not as oppressive as it’s been the last couple days.
Skies will be sunny and highs will be in the low to mid-80s.
It cools to around 60 overnight.
Thursday and Friday will also be sunny with highs in the low- to mid-80s both days.
It will be mostly sunny and 85 on Saturday.
Sunday will be partly sunny and 83.
It will be in the upper 70s with a chance of rain on Monday.
Tuesday will be partly sunny and in the mid-70s.
