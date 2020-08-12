Larry Ryan, 65, of Mannsville

MANNSVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Larry Ryan, Mannsville, passed away on Monday, August 10th while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson Co. He was 65 years old.
He was born in Watertown, NY on November 20, 1954 the son to Francis and Betty Rogers Ryan.
Larry enjoyed going to garage sales, scratch off lottery tickets, collecting treasures and spending time with his grandchildren
He is survived by his children, Tammy Ryan, Watertown; Jennifer Ryan, Watertown; Larry Ryan, Jr., Carthage; Dawn Ryan, Syracuse; Joseph Ryan, Syracuse; Laura Ryan, Alabama; Tanya Ryan, Syracuse; 6 siblings, James (Joan) Ryan, Boylston; Nancy Stuckey, Great Bend; Rena Gebo, Great Bend; Francis (Patty) Ryan, Watertown; Neal Ryan, Great Bend; Toby (Cheryl) Ryan, Mannsville; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by his brother Danny Baker, 2 nephews, Cory L. Ryan and Jody L. Stuckey.
A graveside service in the Union Cemetery, Adams Center followed by a celebration of life will be held on a day and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Larry’s memory to Hospice of Jefferson Co., 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
