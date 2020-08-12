Lewis County camp destroyed by fire

MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Martinsburg camp is destroyed but nobody is injured after a fire Wednesday morning.
Reports by Lewis County Emergency Management show the fire on Poor Road was called in at 10:30 by a passerby.
When the Martinsburg Highway Department arrived on scene, the camp was already burned to the ground.
Martinsburg Fire responded to the scene to put out the flames and extinguish hot spots, and the Lowville Volunteer Fire Department arrived to provide water relay due to the remote location of the camp.
Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The camp was owned by Gene Rowsam of Lowville,
