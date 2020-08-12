Morning Checkup: back-to-school vaccinations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s almost back-to-school time and it’s important to make sure your children’s vaccinations are up to date.
Dr. Adam McSherry is a resident physician at Samaritan Medical Center. He says all the required vaccines are tried and true and have been thoroughly tested.
Watch the video for his interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
He talks about some of the vaccines and how to find out what your child needs before school time.
